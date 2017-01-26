WARREN

New Sheriff Paul Monroe gave a progress report to a packed banquet hall on his first 25 days in office.

“I thought we were going to have a rough transition with the employees, but I was pleasantly wrong,” he said during a meet-the-sheriff night Thursday at DiVieste’s Banquet Hall.

“The members of our jail staff, our corrections people, our clerks, our deputies, they are very eager to work for you. They are your employees,” he said. “They have brought us along and brought me and my staff up to speed very quickly.”

Monroe, former police chief in Howland, defeated longtime sheriff Tom Altiere in the Democratic primary last spring. He had no Republican opponent.

“I’ve learned a lot about the jail in the last 25 days,” he said. “Actually, I’m in the jail almost every day. The biggest thing I’ve learned about our jail is that it’s at capacity almost every day. The biggest reason our jail is at capacity, and we’re overpopulated, is the [Mahoning] Valley’s drug problem.

Read more of his assessment in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.