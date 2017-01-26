WASHINGTON (AP)

The Homeland Security Department has temporarily halted travel for officials who conduct refugee interviews around the world, according to a State Department official briefed on the decision.

The travel suspension is in place until at least Feb. 15, the official said.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the travel suspension before it is formally announced.

It was unclear why the temporary travel ban was instituted but President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

The anticipated executive order, obtained by The Associated Press, includes an indefinite suspension of refugee processing for Syrians.