GIRLS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Canfield 68, Uniontown Lake 38
Columbiana 76, Wellsville 20
Crestview 54, East Palestine 38
Grand Valley 43, Bristol 32
Leetonia 38, Lisbon 35
Lowellville 51, Sebring 29
Mathews 62, Windham 37
Newton Falls 46, Girard 41
Jackson-Milton 48, McDonald 27
Jefferson 60, Pymatuning Valley 31
Springfield 31, United 30
Western Reserve 54, Mineral Ridge 50, OT
AROUND OHIO
Ada 59, Harrod Allen E. 44
Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 19
Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 39
Arcanum 57, Newton Local 49
Archbold 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 38
Arlington 68, Arcadia 27
Barnesville 66, Belmont Union Local 54
Belpre 54, Racine Southern 43
Berlin Hiland 61, Massillon Perry 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26
Blanchester 45, Batavia Clermont NE 17
Bluffton 54, Spencerville 44
Brooke, W.Va. 46, Steubenville 32
Bryan 51, Wauseon 29
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 45
Cardington-Lincoln 59, Fredericktown 41
Chillicothe Zane Trace 44, Frankfort Adena 24
Cin. Gamble Montessori 41, Cin. Shroder 38
Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Mercy 39
Cin. N. College Hill 61, Newport, Ky. 41
Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. Wyoming 39
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 76, Beallsville 67
Coldwater 69, St. Henry 33
Cols. Horizon Science 44, Northside Christian 40
Cols. Linden McKinley 52, Whitehall-Yearling 31
Cols. Ready 61, Cols. DeSales 50
Cols. Watterson 49, Cols. Hartley 46
Columbus Grove 69, Paulding 16
Convoy Crestview 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33
Delphos St. John’s 52, Rockford Parkway 37
Delta 41, Liberty Center 33
Dola Hardin Northern 45, DeGraff Riverside 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, New Lexington 34
Elida 43, Van Wert 35
Elyria 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45
Fayetteville-Perry 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Findlay Liberty-Benton 92, Vanlue 14
Fremont Ross 40, Tol. St. Ursula 29
Ft. Recovery 63, Maria Stein Marion Local 46
Gibsonburg 63, Tiffin Calvert 48
Glouster Trimble 34, Crown City S. Gallia 22
Goshen 61, Batavia 32
Granville Christian 52, Delaware Christian 32
Haviland Wayne Trace 38, Holgate 36
Hicksville 43, Edgerton 27
Ironton 72, Gallipolis Gallia 36
Jackson 53, McArthur Vinton County 42
Jackson Center 47, Botkins 41
Kenton 68, Lima Shawnee 55
Latham Western 62, Beaver Eastern 30
Leesburg Fairfield 58, W. Union 47
Leipsic 68, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53
Lewistown Indian Lake 52, St. Paris Graham 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44, Cin. Sycamore 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Delphos Jefferson 40
Louisville Aquinas 75, Minerva 31
Marion Pleasant 66, Richwood N. Union 62
McComb 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Lexington 22
Minford 66, Oak Hill 65, OT
Minster 59, Versailles 51
Mt. Orab Western Brown 46, Norwood 28
N. Baltimore 70, Cory-Rawson 35
Nelsonville-York 67, Athens 38
New Boston Glenwood 52, Portsmouth Clay 45
New Bremen 52, New Knoxville 34
North East, Pa. 52, Conneaut 31
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Monroeville 36
Notre Dame Academy 74, Tol. Cent. Cath. 32
Oregon Clay 48, Findlay 36
Oregon Stritch 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Defiance 30
Ottoville 73, Ft. Jennings 23
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Van Buren 37
Peebles 37, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 36
Pettisville 46, Montpelier 22
Pioneer N. Central 45, Edon 36
Pomeroy Meigs 68, Wellston 34
Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41
Powell Village Academy 58, Cols. International 49
Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45
Reedsville Eastern 65, Wahama, W.Va. 19
Ridgeway Ridgemont 61, Lima Perry 46
Russia 55, Anna 36
Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Lynchburg-Clay 57
Seaman N. Adams 62, Manchester 16
Shadyside 52, Bridgeport 44
Sherwood Fairview 33, Defiance Ayersville 31
Southeastern 64, Chillicothe Unioto 42
Sparta Highland 62, Mt. Gilead 31
St. Marys Memorial 42, Lima Bath 33
Swanton 50, Metamora Evergreen 41
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Northwood 39
Tol. Whitmer 56, Lima Sr. 41
Trenton Edgewood 54, Eaton 31
Wapakoneta 68, Celina 23
Washington C.H. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 42
Waterford 66, Corning Miller 27
Waverly 66, Lucasville Valley 36
Williamsburg 55, Georgetown 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
AROUND OHIO
Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58
Genoa Area 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 46
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Fostoria 34
Rossford 50, Millbury Lake 37
Sandusky 64, Ontario 50
Shelby 51, Norwalk 44
Sylvania Southview 67, Bowling Green 39
Tontogany Otsego 52, Elmore Woodmore 41
Upper Sandusky 74, Tiffin Columbian 65
Willard 78, Bellevue 74
