Thursday's basketball scores



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 11:07 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Canfield 68, Uniontown Lake 38

Columbiana 76, Wellsville 20

Crestview 54, East Palestine 38

Grand Valley 43, Bristol 32

Leetonia 38, Lisbon 35

Lowellville 51, Sebring 29

Mathews 62, Windham 37

Newton Falls 46, Girard 41

Jackson-Milton 48, McDonald 27

Jefferson 60, Pymatuning Valley 31

Springfield 31, United 30

Western Reserve 54, Mineral Ridge 50, OT

AROUND OHIO

Ada 59, Harrod Allen E. 44

Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 19

Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 39

Arcanum 57, Newton Local 49

Archbold 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 38

Arlington 68, Arcadia 27

Barnesville 66, Belmont Union Local 54

Belpre 54, Racine Southern 43

Berlin Hiland 61, Massillon Perry 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26

Blanchester 45, Batavia Clermont NE 17

Bluffton 54, Spencerville 44

Brooke, W.Va. 46, Steubenville 32

Bryan 51, Wauseon 29

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 45

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Fredericktown 41

Chillicothe Zane Trace 44, Frankfort Adena 24

Cin. Gamble Montessori 41, Cin. Shroder 38

Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Mercy 39

Cin. N. College Hill 61, Newport, Ky. 41

Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. Wyoming 39

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 76, Beallsville 67

Coldwater 69, St. Henry 33

Cols. Horizon Science 44, Northside Christian 40

Cols. Linden McKinley 52, Whitehall-Yearling 31

Cols. Ready 61, Cols. DeSales 50

Cols. Watterson 49, Cols. Hartley 46

Columbiana 76, Wellsville 20

Columbus Grove 69, Paulding 16

Convoy Crestview 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Delphos St. John’s 52, Rockford Parkway 37

Delta 41, Liberty Center 33

Dola Hardin Northern 45, DeGraff Riverside 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, New Lexington 34

Elida 43, Van Wert 35

Elyria 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45

Fayetteville-Perry 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Findlay Liberty-Benton 92, Vanlue 14

Fremont Ross 40, Tol. St. Ursula 29

Ft. Recovery 63, Maria Stein Marion Local 46

Gibsonburg 63, Tiffin Calvert 48

Glouster Trimble 34, Crown City S. Gallia 22

Goshen 61, Batavia 32

Granville Christian 52, Delaware Christian 32

Haviland Wayne Trace 38, Holgate 36

Hicksville 43, Edgerton 27

Ironton 72, Gallipolis Gallia 36

Jackson 53, McArthur Vinton County 42

Jackson Center 47, Botkins 41

Kenton 68, Lima Shawnee 55

Latham Western 62, Beaver Eastern 30

Leesburg Fairfield 58, W. Union 47

Leipsic 68, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53

Lewistown Indian Lake 52, St. Paris Graham 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44, Cin. Sycamore 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Delphos Jefferson 40

Louisville Aquinas 75, Minerva 31

Marion Pleasant 66, Richwood N. Union 62

McComb 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Lexington 22

Minford 66, Oak Hill 65, OT

Minster 59, Versailles 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 46, Norwood 28

N. Baltimore 70, Cory-Rawson 35

Nelsonville-York 67, Athens 38

New Boston Glenwood 52, Portsmouth Clay 45

New Bremen 52, New Knoxville 34

North East, Pa. 52, Conneaut 31

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Monroeville 36

Notre Dame Academy 74, Tol. Cent. Cath. 32

Oregon Clay 48, Findlay 36

Oregon Stritch 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Defiance 30

Ottoville 73, Ft. Jennings 23

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Van Buren 37

Peebles 37, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 36

Pettisville 46, Montpelier 22

Pioneer N. Central 45, Edon 36

Pomeroy Meigs 68, Wellston 34

Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41

Powell Village Academy 58, Cols. International 49

Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

Reedsville Eastern 65, Wahama, W.Va. 19

Ridgeway Ridgemont 61, Lima Perry 46

Russia 55, Anna 36

Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Lynchburg-Clay 57

Seaman N. Adams 62, Manchester 16

Shadyside 52, Bridgeport 44

Sherwood Fairview 33, Defiance Ayersville 31

Southeastern 64, Chillicothe Unioto 42

Sparta Highland 62, Mt. Gilead 31

St. Marys Memorial 42, Lima Bath 33

Swanton 50, Metamora Evergreen 41

Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Northwood 39

Tol. Whitmer 56, Lima Sr. 41

Trenton Edgewood 54, Eaton 31

Wapakoneta 68, Celina 23

Washington C.H. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 42

Waterford 66, Corning Miller 27

Waverly 66, Lucasville Valley 36

Williamsburg 55, Georgetown 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

AROUND OHIO

Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Genoa Area 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 46

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Fostoria 34

Rossford 50, Millbury Lake 37

Sandusky 64, Ontario 50

Shelby 51, Norwalk 44

Sylvania Southview 67, Bowling Green 39

Tontogany Otsego 52, Elmore Woodmore 41

Upper Sandusky 74, Tiffin Columbian 65

Willard 78, Bellevue 74

