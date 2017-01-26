STRUTHERS — City council voted this week to approve a three-year contract with raises for police captains.
The pact includes pay increases for the police captains of 2 percent this year, another 2 percent in 2018 and another 2 percent in 2019.
In 2016, the yearly salary for a captain was $47,604. By the end of the new contract, it will be $50,517.
Last month, council approved another three-year contract for the police department’s 11 full-time patrolmen.
The patrolmen, who earned between $17 and $21 hourly in 2016, are receiving base pay increases of 2 percent this year, another 2 percent in 2018 and 1 percent in 2019.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 represents Struthers police during contract negotiations.
The city’s total 2016 budget was about $10 million, including approximately $1 million for the police department.
