STRUTHERS — City council voted this week to approve a three-year contract with raises for police captains.

The pact includes pay increases for the police captains of 2 percent this year, another 2 percent in 2018 and another 2 percent in 2019.

In 2016, the yearly salary for a captain was $47,604. By the end of the new contract, it will be $50,517.

Last month, council approved another three-year contract for the police department’s 11 full-time patrolmen.

The patrolmen, who earned between $17 and $21 hourly in 2016, are receiving base pay increases of 2 percent this year, another 2 percent in 2018 and 1 percent in 2019.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 represents Struthers police during contract negotiations.

The city’s total 2016 budget was about $10 million, including approximately $1 million for the police department.