— The Indians made it back to the World Series last year for the first time since 1997.

They’re about to connect with another moment from their past.

Cleveland will host the All-Star Game in 2019, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Thursday. The team will hold a news conference Friday at Progressive Field to formally announce the event, last held in Cleveland in 1997. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made.

Hosting the mid-season’s showcase is another boost for the Indians, who won their first AL pennant since ‘97 last season and pushed the Chicago Cubs to seven games before losing the Series.

When the Indians hosted the game in ‘97, Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and was selected as the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player.

The city also hosted the game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981 at Municipal Stadium, which was torn down in the 1990s.

