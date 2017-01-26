YOUNGSTOWN — These people became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony today before Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Their names, countries of origin, and hometowns are: Thamer Minwer Abu Alganam, Jordan, Boardman; Ghadeer Mohammed Hussein Al Qtaishat, Jordan, Poland; Afzal Bibi, Pakistan, Struthers; Maria Del Rosario Chaidez De Blount, Mexico, Boardman; Ismael Jamil Mohamed, Syria, Boardman; Fe Fernandez McIntosh, Philippines, Youngstown; and Emel Tung, Pakistan, Buffalo, N.Y.





