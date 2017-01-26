WASHINGTON (AP)

The Republican veterans affairs panel chairmen are calling on President Donald Trump to clarify whether his federal hiring freeze applies to veterans health care.

In a letter Thursday, Sen. Johnny Isakson and Rep. Phil Roe note that more than 6 million veterans rely on VA care. They say Trump’s lack of clarity could hamper the VA’s ability “to recruit high-quality clinicians” to meet veterans’ immediate health care needs.

The freeze has stirred concern among some organizations that question Trump’s commitment to veterans.

Acting VA Secretary Robert Snyder says the department intends to hire anyone necessary for “public safety, including front-line caregivers.” But the White House has yet to say whether it agrees.

Trump issued the order Monday and the White House has said the freeze applied to the VA.