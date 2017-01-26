BOARDMAN

A Youngstown woman faces charges for purportedly shoplifting with drug paraphernalia on her person.

Felicia Wallace, 43, of Overland Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia at Macy's in the Southern Park Mall.

Police were called to the store about 5 p.m. Wednesday after store security reportedly observed Wallace attempting to steal clothing, according to a police report.

When police searched her, they reportedly found a crack pipe in her purse.

Wallace was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.