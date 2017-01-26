JOBS
Police say fleeing man threw bags of heroin and cocaine



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a man Wednesday morning on fleeing and eluding and drug charges after reports said he led officers on a chase from the Himrod Avenue Expressway to a wooded area near the Rockford Village housing project.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 10:30 a.m. driven by Deon B. Jones, 33, of Kendis Circls, for speeding on the expressway. Jones failed to pull over and led officers on chase down Albert Street to Victor Avenue before he crashed into a utility pole at Atkinson and Cromwell avenues.

Jones tried to run but was caught after a short foot chase, reports said. Police retraced his steps and found a bag of heroin and a bag of powder cocaine. Jones is in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

