YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 13 people including Randy Woods, 28, Florence Drive, North Lima, on possession of heroin and theft. On Nov. 27, reports say Woods was charged after a $40 Xbox controller was stolen from Best Buy. Woods also faced a fifth-degree felony drug-abuse charge when, authorities alleged, a folded bindle of suspected heroin was found in a wallet.

The grand jury also indicted Troy Adkins, 20, East Boston, on two counts of harrassment with bodily substance.

The grand jury also indicted William Himes, 45, Mahoning County Justice Center, on failure to notify change of address.