YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office today has identified the three people killed about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday after a head-on collision on Youngstown-Hubbard Road,

A news release from the coroner’s office said the driver of one of the vehicles, Mark J. Blackburn, 44, of Bellwick Road, Hubbard, and the driver of the other vehicle, Megan Schneider, 30, originally from Germantown, Tenn., but recently of West Liberty Street in Hubbard, were both killed.

A passenger in Schneider’s car, Benjamin Gerlach, 26, also of West Liberty Street, was also killed.

Blackburn was not wearing a seat belt while the two passengers in Schneider’s car were, the release said. A passenger in Blackburn’s Jeep is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for his injuries.

The release said Gerlach did not have identification on him and his identity was confirmed with help from authorities in Girard. Autopsies revealed all three people who died were killed instantly from massive injuries.

The city police department is still investigating the crash. Toxicology results are also pending.