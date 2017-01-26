— They are losing to teams they should be beating — easily. And making matters worse, the NBA champion Cavaliers are embroiled in distractions.

Drama kings.

“I hate it,” coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday following practice.

With six losses in eight games, the Cavs are in a slump they never expected. They’re also dealing with a self-inflicted controversy after LeBron James expressed his unhappiness with the construction of the team’s roster and questioned Cleveland management’s commitment to win a second championship.

All is not well with King James or his teammates, who have spent the past few days caught in a swirl of turmoil that’s making it tougher for Lue to get them focused on their real issues.

