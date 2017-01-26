CANFIELD

Throughout February, Angels for Animals will offer a program aimed at helping both animals and the people who care for them.

Beginning the first of the month, Angels will kick off its annual “Ban the Big Bellies” initiative, which allows low-income families and individuals to purchase low-cost vouchers to spay or neuter their pets. As with many of the organization’s programs, Ban the Big Bellies aims to reduce overpopulation.

“We see the outcomes of the overpopulation of animals from the shelter aspect,” said Angels medical manager Kristin Munholand, adding that spaying and neutering also is healthier for animals.

Angels spays and neuters about 10,000 animals per year. The organization expects to fix several hundred animals through this program alone, with about 200 animals already scheduled for procedures as of this week.

To participate in the spay/neuter program, individuals must purchase vouchers in advance at the Angels shelter at 4750 W. South Range Road in Beaver Township.

Voucher sales are limited to three per person. The cost is $20 for cats, and $40 for dogs.

