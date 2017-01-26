YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday found more than $6,500 cash and 20 one-gallon freezer bags filled with marijuana while serving a search warrant at about 4:55 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Rockview Avenue.

Also found in the home was 10 painkillers, more marijuana and a scale.

Arrested on drug charges was Malcom North, age not available, who lists the home as his address.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.