JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cops find cash, marijuana while serving warrant



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 9:28 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday found more than $6,500 cash and 20 one-gallon freezer bags filled with marijuana while serving a search warrant at about 4:55 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Rockview Avenue.

Also found in the home was 10 painkillers, more marijuana and a scale.

Arrested on drug charges was Malcom North, age not available, who lists the home as his address.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes