Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Ferndale Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he attacked a police officer late Wednesday.

Officer Robert DiMaiolo was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. on South Avenue when someone threw a water bottle at his cruiser near East Dewey Avenue.

When DiMaiolo got out of his car, reports said he saw Jimmy Torres, 31, in the parking lot of a nearby gas station, and Torres began hollering at him.

Torres walked into the gas station, and DiMaiolo followed him inside to see what was going on. Torres continued screaming.

Reports said after DiMaiolo tried to take him into custody because Torres would not settle down, Torres tried to punch him.

DiMaiolo ducked the punch and tried to use his stun weapon but it did not work because Torres had on heavy clothing.

The two struggled before DiMaiolo got control of Torres and other officers arrived.

