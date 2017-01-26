YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning awarded a $1,099,000 contract to Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Inc. of Youngstown for an upgrade to the Boardman Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The upgrade will prepare that plant to accept new sewage flow that will be directed there after the New Middletown WWTP closes.

The New Middletown plant is closing because the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency ruled it discharges too much effluent to meet water quality standards in Honey Creek.

The Boardman WWTP discharges effluent into Mill Creek.

The commissioners re-appointed three people to a second two-year term on the county’s Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Board: Sarah Lown, public finance manager for the Western Reserve Port Authority; Lori Factor, community engagement director for Youngstown State University’s College of Creative Arts and Communication; and Lynne Biery, Sebring Mansion Inn and Spa owner and innkeeper.

The commissioners also voted to advertise for bids for an Austintown repaving project.