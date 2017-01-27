JOBS
Brown-McNally rematch set for May mayoral primary



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Jamael Tito Brown, who narrowly lost the Democratic primary for Youngstown mayor four years ago, is running for the seat again – focusing his campaign on the criminal convictions of the incumbent.

Brown, a former Youngstown council president, said he will seek the Democratic nomination in the May 2 primary.

It will set up a rematch with Mayor John A. McNally, who beat him in the 2013 primary by 142 votes.

In an interview with The Vindicator and during an announcement of his candidacy, both Thursday, Brown sharply criticized McNally.

He pointed to McNally, the incumbent mayor who’s already filed for a second four-year term, pleading guilty in February 2016 to four misdemeanors: two counts of falsification, and one count each of unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted disclosure of confidential information.

Meanwhile, Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will file nominating petitions today for the vacant council president position. Former Council President John R. Swierz has already turned in petitions for the Democratic primary. The seat is being vacated by Charles Sammarone, a Democrat, who is choosing not to seek re-election.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

