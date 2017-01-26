— Kyle Shanahan is trying to keep the next 10 days as normal as possible.

Good luck with that.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator is heading to his first Super Bowl — a game his father won twice.

Once the season is over, Shanahan is expected to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

He’ll have his second interview with 49ers officials on Saturday , which appears to be little more than a formality since he’s the only candidate remaining for the job.

After that, Shanahan and the rest of the Falcons will board a jet for Houston, where they’ll try to win the first championship in franchise history when they face the New England Patriots on Feb. 5.

“It’s worked out pretty good,” Shanahan insisted after practice Thursday. “Getting this bye week before the Super Bowl, thank God you have two weeks to prepare for it.”

For the 37-year-old Shanahan, the chance to work in the Super Bowl — and then, in all likelihood, move on to his first head coaching job — is what he’s been preparing for most of his life.