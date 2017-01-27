Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people killed at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday after a head-on collision on Youngstown-Hubbard Road on the city’s East Side.

A news release from the coroner’s office today said the driver of one of the vehicles, Mark J. Blackburn, 44, of Bellwick Road, Hubbard, and the driver of the other vehicle, Megan Schneider, 30, originally from Germantown, Tenn., but recently of West Liberty Street in Hubbard, were both killed.

A passenger in Schneider’s car, Benjamin Gerlach, 26, also of West Liberty Street, was also killed.

A passenger in Blackburn’s Jeep is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for his injuries.

