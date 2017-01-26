YOUNGSTOWN

Vocal and visual arts merged at the Butler Institute of American Art when six musical theater students performed this afternoon.

The Youngstown State University students sang a number of songs from various plays including Andrew Lippa’s “Raise the Roof,” Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Getting to Know You,” Wendy Stewart and Gary West’s “Like it Here” and Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond’s “I Think That He Likes Me” during Music at Noon, a Dana School of Music collaboration with the institute.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

Each Wednesday, music students entertain beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the institute for the collaborative program. The performances showcase one department of the school per semester.

Nancy Wolfgang, YSU musical theater assistant professor, said the people who come to the shows enable her to hone her students’ skills.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.