David-Brian Whisler’s first Big Ten victory was special not because of what he did, but who was there to witness it.

The former Howland wrestler and current redshirt freshman at Maryland waited a year for the moment when some surprise guests showed up.

Whisler’s entire family, including his father Dave, made the trip from Warren to College Park, Md. He was surprised to see his dad as he’s currently battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer.