WARREN

Amber Finney told detective Nick Carney by telephone that a video showing her engaging in sexual conduct with a dog was a “fake,” but it’s not, Carney said.

“She says it’s fake, but it is not fake. It’s clear as day. It’s real video,” Carney said.

Finney, 33, of Ward Avenue Northwest, is charged through Warren Municipal Court under Warren’s new bestiality law, which makes the offense a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

She told Carney she was out of town and will turn herself in to police next week, Carney said. There’s a warrant for her arrest.

Carney said there were several complaints brought to the police department about the video, which was posted on the internet. Two local television stations also were notified about the video, and one of them brought a copy to police.

Carney says he doesn’t know how the video was produced or who put it on the Internet.