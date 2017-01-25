COLUMBUS (AP) — The state says the number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.

Data released today by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy show 631 million painkiller pills were dispensed to patients last year, down 20 percent from a high of 793 million in 2012.

The data also show a continuing decrease in the number of patients going from doctor to doctor in search of drugs thanks to the pharmacy board’s computerized reporting system, with a 78 percent drop since 2012.

The report says Ohio is making progress in reducing the supply and misuse of pain pills but the fight isn’t over.

Ohio saw a record 3,050 overdose deaths last year. Many of those deaths were attributed to painkillers and heroin abuse.