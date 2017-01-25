JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

State says painkiller prescriptions continue to fall in Ohio



Published: Wed, January 25, 2017 @ 12:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state says the number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.

Data released today by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy show 631 million painkiller pills were dispensed to patients last year, down 20 percent from a high of 793 million in 2012.

The data also show a continuing decrease in the number of patients going from doctor to doctor in search of drugs thanks to the pharmacy board’s computerized reporting system, with a 78 percent drop since 2012.

The report says Ohio is making progress in reducing the supply and misuse of pain pills but the fight isn’t over.

Ohio saw a record 3,050 overdose deaths last year. Many of those deaths were attributed to painkillers and heroin abuse.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes