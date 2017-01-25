JOBS
Spotlight on Five



Originally Published: 12:03 a.m., January 25, 2017 and  Updated 12:03 a.m., January 25, 2017

Former Ursuline guard Mike Hughes led Warren Harding with 24 points and nine rebounds in the Raiders 79-64 win against Astabula Lakeside. Lynn Bowden added 20 points for the Raiders, who led 43-24 at halftime.

Another local winner was Ursuline, who beat Massillon, 77-59. Hudson beat Boardman, 48-32.

In other boys basketball action, South Range improved to 16-0 by routing Sebring, 79-39. Brandon Youngs led the Raiders with 20 points. Anthony Ritter and Dan Ritter scored 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Columbiana got 76-73 win against Jackson-Milton in a dual of 30-plus point scorers. Noah Laster had a game-high 36 points for the Bluejays and Jared Wilson scored 30 points for the Clippers.

For more games, see today's Vindicator.

