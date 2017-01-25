YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr has identified a man found shot to death today on Republic Avenue as Christopher Bridges, 23.

Bridges had been shot several times and was dead at least 12 hours, Dr. Ohr said.

The man's 'body was found about 9:30 a.m. by a friend, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn.

The death is the first homicide of the year in Youngstown.

In 2016 the city had 18 homicides.