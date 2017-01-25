YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found a gun early today in a man's car after answering a fight call on the West Side.

Gary L. Drayton, 37, of Mabel Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of driving under suspension, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Police were called about 4:10 a.m. to a home in the first block of North Brockway Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and a woman and the man had a gun.

As police were on their way they were told the man had left and when they spotted a car he was supposed to be driving they pulled it over at Richview and Oakwood avenues.

The driver, who was Drayton, told police he knew why he was being stopped and told police he had a gun in the car. Officers searched the car and found a 9mm gun loaded with .380-caliber ammunition. They also found a marijuana cigarette, reports said.