JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino outlines $51.5 million hotel plan



Published: Wed, January 25, 2017 @ 10:51 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino have laid out their plans for a $51.5 million hotel to the city’s Planning Commission.

The plans were announced Tuesday for the seven-story, 221-room hotel.

Craig Clark, the casino’s general manager, says the hotel is really about “completing the destination casino aspect that we’ve always wanted to do.”

Assuming the casino gets the proper approvals, construction will begin later this spring and take 13 to 16 months.

Casino officials say the project should create 1,400 construction jobs and 128 new permanent hotel and casino jobs, and generate $10.5 million in tax revenues annually.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the Planning Commission may formally consider the project.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes