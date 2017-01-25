CANFIELD

Ohio State University Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., will host an open house at 10 a.m. Friday. Master gardener volunteers will discuss the master gardener volunteer program and refreshments will be served.

The next training class will be March 14. Volunteers do not need to have gardening skills or knowledge, only a passion for learning about gardening and wanting to share that knowledge with others.

Applicants must attend all training sessions and complete 50 volunteer hours the first year. For details about the open house visit http://go,osu,edu.becomeanmgv or for an application visit http://go.osu.edu/newmgv.