AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown School District will not increase the number of open-enrollment students in the 2017-2018 school year.

The district currently has 766 open-enrollment students.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca said at a meeting tonight the number will not increase next year as it has in recent years. The district also will not admit open-enrollment students in grades nine through 12.

