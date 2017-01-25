AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown School District will not increase the number of open-enrollment students in the 2017-2018 school year.
The district currently has 766 open-enrollment students.
Superintendent Vince Colaluca said at a meeting tonight the number will not increase next year as it has in recent years. The district also will not admit open-enrollment students in grades nine through 12.
