Mooney Hall of Fame event set for Feb. 19



Published: Wed, January 25, 2017 @ 11:29 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN – Cardinal Mooney will host their 25th Athletic Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 19 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. A buffet dinner will be served beginning at 6 p.m. with the honorary ceremony to follow. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling the school office at 330-788-5007.

All proceeds go directly to the Ron Stoops Scholarship Fund which has been established by the Stoops family to provide tuition scholarships for students who attend Cardinal Mooney.

Those to be inducted this year include: Robert Banks (contributions as golf coach), Larry Berasi ’66 (football), Jim Campbell ’91 (baseball), Tarisa Craig ’96 (softball/volleyball), Rachael Dedo ’97 (basketball), Cheryl Diorio ’98 (soccer), Mark Franklin ’98 (football), Mike Guerrieri ’98 (football), Shayla Lewis ’99 (track and field), Jennifer Lorenzi ’97 (softball), George Reider ’91 (football/baseball), Reverend Bernard Schmalzried (contributions to the athletic program), Aaron Stamp ’97 (football), and Michael Venrose ’97 (basketball).

