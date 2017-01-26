YOUNGSTOWN

A man found shot in an East Side home had been dead about 12 hours, the deputy coroner for Mahoning County said.

Dr. Joseph Ohr said Christopher Bridges, 22, had been shot multiple times, including twice in the chest. Bridges’ body was found inside a Republic Avenue home.

His death is the first homicide of 2017 in Youngstown. In 2016, the city had 18 homicides.

Police were called to the home at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a friend of Bridges’ who came to the house and found him dead. Shortly after, officers then called detectives, who in turn called the coroner’s office.

Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives, said the friend who discovered Bridges was a regular visitor to the home.

