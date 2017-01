BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, GEORGE P 8/18/1974 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

BARBERO, DOMINIC M 7/15/1976 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence

BASSIL, JOHNNY FRANK 5/3/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

BOWSER, RACHEL 10/10/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

BROWN, SHAY JEREMY 12/15/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CROWL, SAMSON AARON 4/17/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

DRAYTON, GARY L 3/19/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

FRANKLIN, MERCEDES RASHON 2/7/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 12 Point Court Susp.(Non-OVI) Or Driving Outside Privileges

HAFFNER, DARLENE MARIE 4/9/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

HASLEY, BRANDON 2/5/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs_schedule I or II substance

HOUSEMAN, RAYMOND JOSEPH 5/1/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. SEAT BELT-PASSENGER

MEDEIROS, ASHLEY MARIE 6/1/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

PEEPLES, MACK ANDERSON JR 1/23/1955 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

RIDDLE, JASMINE NICOLE 7/5/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

SHACKELFORD, STEPHEN I 2/14/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

STORES, BRANDON EDWARD 4/12/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

WASHINGTON, JARELL ARLANDO 10/7/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. 12 Point Court Susp.(Non-OVI) Or Driving Outside Privileges

WOODFORD, DENISE R 12/25/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, KELLY S II 5/7/1979 1/24/2017 BONDED OUT

BELDEN, MOLDER CHARLES 3/8/1978 1/17/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CASE, DENZEL N 8/14/1994 1/21/2017 BONDED OUT

CHILDS, DARLENE 8/4/1963 1/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

CRAGO, DOROTHY MARIE 1/16/1973 1/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

CROFT, TAMIKA 2/1/1992 1/22/2017 BONDED OUT

CRUZ, ANTHONY 12/17/1991 1/24/2017 BONDED OUT



DERRICO, JOSEPH 5/7/1989 11/16/2016 TIME SERVED

FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 1/22/2017 BONDED OUT

FELL, CHRISTOPHER 4/16/1976 10/26/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FRANCOSKY, JAMES S 2/16/1983 1/21/2017 TIME SERVED

FROST, EDWARD WILLIAM 9/2/1989 1/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARSCH, KATRINA DENISE 6/27/1978 1/20/2017 BONDED OUT

HASLEY, MAURICE 1/13/1988 12/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HEYDLE, ALYSSA RAE 1/13/1999 1/23/2017 BONDED OUT

HODGES, RICKY 8/19/1998 1/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HORVATOVICH, LAUREN MARIE 12/1/1989 1/19/2017 BONDED OUT

HOVANEC, JOHN R 6/15/1982 11/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ROBINSON, YANIQUE L. 5/6/1974 1/20/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SATTARELLE, STEPHANIE L 5/10/1983 1/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SAUNDERS, ROBERT DEON 5/8/1988 12/26/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHAFFER, CLARENCE EDWARD 5/30/1976 1/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SHAW, RAHMANH KEITH 2/27/1975 1/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHEPHERD, PATRICIA ANN 10/30/1960 1/24/2017 BONDED OUT

SHIFLETT, ARNOLD 9/3/1987 1/23/2017 BONDED OUT

SMALLS, CHARITY 8/4/1952 1/13/2017 BONDED OUT

SPRAGUE, MIRANDA L 8/10/1988 12/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VANTASSEL, ROBERT EUGENE 10/5/1983 1/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VENZEIO, JEAN MARIE 9/10/1966 1/23/2017 TIME SERVED

WEIDNER, THOMAS M 4/1/1981 1/24/2017 BONDED OUT

YOUNG, GARY LEE JR 11/9/1982 1/9/2017 TIME SERVED