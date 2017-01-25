YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Maureen Sweeney said she wants to wait before deciding if the death penalty trial of Robert Seman should be moved from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The judge said in a pretrial hearing this morning that she wants to review questionnaires prospective jurors will fill out when they report Feb. 3 for duty in the case before making any decision.

Defense attorneys have asked for a change of venue.

The attorneys also discussed if a bribery allegation against Seman should be introduced at trial.

Seman, 48, of Green, could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of Corinne Gump, 10 and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, following a March 2015 arson at their Powers Way home. The fire happened the day Seman was to go on trial for raping Gump. He faced a life sentence in that case.

Seman was free on $200,000 bond on the day of the fire.

Jury selection was halted in September after jury misconduct was found.