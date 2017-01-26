WARREN

The hiring committee of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District had a short do-over meeting to address questions raised by The Vindicator about a closed-door meeting it had last week to narrow down candidates for its director’s job.

The committee also interviewed seven finalists for the job, which will pay $68,000 to $75,000 annually. The board has narrowed down its choices to recommend to the full district board, consisting of the six county commissioners from Geauga and Trumbull.

They will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices on Enterprise Drive Northwest to hire someone.

Atty. Greg O’Brien, the district’s legal adviser and a member of the hiring committee, said today he still doesn’t think the committee did anything improper when four of its seven committee members discussed job applications in private Jan. 17 without convening the meeting as a public meeting or voting to close it to the public.

After the meeting, committee members said they had narrowed down the candidates from 24 to seven.

When The Vindicator asked O’Brien in the midst of the Jan. 17 meeting whether it was a public meeting, O’Brien said it wasn’t because not enough members were present, but the newspaper’s attorney advised that it did appear to meet the requirements to be a public meeting under Ohio’s open meetings law.

