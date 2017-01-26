YOUNGSTOWN

Carmelita Douglas has announced her retirement as the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority’s executive director, effective Feb. 28.

Jason Whitehead, who is now the authority’s deputy executive director, will succeed her as executive director.

Douglas was appointed YMHA executive director in May 2012.

A Youngstown native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in health education from Youngstown State University.

A major milestone under her directorship was the November 2013 dedication of the Village at Arlington, a mixed-income, affordable housing community that replaced the last portion of the 1938-vintage Westlake Terrace apartments on the North Side.

“One of my proudest moments was when it was all done, and people were able to go into those new, beautiful homes,” she added.

“I have 23 years here at the authority, and age is a factor,” Douglas, who will turn 70 in April, said of her reasons for retiring.

Her mother, Valentina Williams, who lives with her, is 107 years old. “I want to be able to spend some quality time with her,” Douglas said.

“She’s originally from Cuba, and we’re going to take a trip to Cuba,” Douglas said.

