Dog owners in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties are reminded they are required to purchase a license for their pets 3 months of age or older.

In Columbiana County, the deadline is Tuesday. Licenses can be purchased in the auditor’s office, 105 S. Market St., Lisbon, or at Pure Pet of Salem, Fuller’s True Value Hardware of East Palestine or Milligan’s True Value Hardware of East Liverpool.

Current account holders can also purchase licenses at www.columbianacountydoglicense.com using credit or debit cards. The cost is $10 per dog, or $50 for a kennel license. Kennel licenses can only be purchased at the county dog warden’s office, 8455 County Home Road, Lisbon.

If owners fail to meet the registration deadline, they will be subject to a penalty that is equal to the cost of the license or kennel license. After Tuesday, licenses can only be purchased at the auditor’s office and the dog warden's office.

Residents of Mahoning County can renew their dogs’ licenses online at www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/840/Dog-License or visit a dog license agent. A list of agents as well as information about pricing can be found on the website. The deadline is Feb. 28. If owners are renewing the dog license after Feb. 28, a fine double the amount of the license will be applied.

Trumbull County residents can renew their dogs’ licenses online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/trumbull. The deadline is also Feb. 28.