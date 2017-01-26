JOBS
Austintown's open enrollment student number not expected to increase



Published: Wed, January 25, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Superintendent Vince Colaluca said the number of open-enrollment students in the Austintown School District will remain about the same next year, and it could decrease.

The administration conducted a community meeting today to present data about the controversial open-enrollment policy. The district currently has 766 open-enrollment students, comprising 16 percent of the total population.

The presentation addressed concerns that accepting open-enrollment students increases disciplinary problems, decreases district scores on state tests and costs the district money.

Read what was said in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

