YOUNGSTOWN

With seasonal respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, and influenza activity on the rise in the community, Akron Children’s Hospital is reinforcing visitor restrictions at its Akron and Mahoning Valley hospital campuses for the safety of patients and to curb the spread of these illnesses.

All visitors, including family members, should be healthy. Please do not visit patients if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches and chills.

Children under 12 years of age, including siblings, are restricted from visiting patients in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care and hematology/oncology units. These units may also have stricter visitation guidelines covering the number of visitors allowed at any one time.

Akron Children’s has a mandatory policy for all employees to get an annual flu vaccination, recognizing this effort as another vital safeguard in fighting the spread of influenza.