« News Home

2nd young Ohio girl says she was abused by father, son on trial



Published: Wed, January 25, 2017 @ 7:25 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 9-year-old girl says she also was sexually abused by a father and son in Ohio on trial and accused of shackling and sexually abusing another girl who lived in the house.

The young girl testified today against the two men in a Toledo courtroom a day after the 14-year-old girl described how she was kept in their basement as punishment.

Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, have pleaded not guilty to the charges that include rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The younger girl testified she was forced to sleep with two men and that’s when she was sexually abused.

Police arrested the men last May after the older girl said she used a spare key she had hidden to unlock her handcuffs and escape.

