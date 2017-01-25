YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education recognized Phillip Tharpe this evening for intervening during the robbery at gunpoint of a Taft Elementary teacher.

“Many times, we have people in our community who choose to do nothing, and other people choose to do something – even when it can risk their own lives,” said Brenda Kimble, board president. “Mr. Tharpe is deserving of recognition.”

Tharpe recalled the Nov. 1, 2016, morning when running late happened to be for the best.

“Every day I take my son and drop him off at the bus stop and wait until he gets on the bus,” he said. “That particular day we were a little bit late and I was fussing and hollering at [my son] because he was the reason why we were late. The young lady we saw, who we see everyday ... I see her throw her stuff down on the ground and a man standing over her. So, I punched my gas in the car and pulled up on the guy.”

Tharpe continued that when the robber saw the car, the robber started shooting at him and his son, and then proceeded to run off. The case is still open with Youngstown police.

After Tharpe’s recognition, board members were appointed to various positions

Board member Dario Hunter was a no-vote on all of the appointments.

