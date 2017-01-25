YOUNGSTOWN

Elizabeth Barthany saw pictures of the Jeep on Facebook Tuesday that was involved in a fatal accident on Youngstown-Hubbard Road – but she couldn’t believe it was her vehicle.

But when she arrived at the scene, she discovered it was her white Jeep. The driver, her mother’s boyfriend, was dead; a passenger was injured and two people in another car were also dead.

Barthany had trouble standing after she heard the news.

“I knew I shouldn’t have let him leave,” Barthany cried as a man who was with her supported her. “I knew I shouldn’t have!”

Barthany said the driver of the Jeep was Mark Blackburn, who was in his 40s. Police are still trying to piece together details of the accident that happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Youngstown-Hubbard Road near Thorn Hill Avenue.

Lt. William Ross of the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit said the Jeep was heading north and a car was traveling south when the two vehicles collided head on. Ross said he was not sure yet if one vehicle tried to pass another, and then caused the collision.

A third car was also involved and it drove off the road to avoid the accident and was stuck in a nearby yard.

Ross said he did not want to release names of the victims until their next of kin are notified.

Read more about the crash in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.