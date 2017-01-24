CLEVELAND — The Plain Dealer of Cleveland is reporting police and U.S. Marshals today arrested a man at gunpoint in connection with the hit-skip that killed a Cleveland police officer.

Police said they arrested Israel Alvarez, 44, on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip. Formal charges will be filed after the case is reviewed by Cuyahoga County Prosecutors.

A SWAT team about 11:45 a.m. ordered the man out of a home on West 31st Street, where police said they believe they found a car linked to the early Tuesday crash that killed Cleveland Police officer David Fahey, 39.

The man put his hands over his head as officers pointed assault rifles at him. He walked down the stairs backward and was arrested in the front yard.

He was put into the back of a Lorain police cruiser, driven up the road, and back to the scene. More Cleveland police officers arrived at the scene about 12:15 p.m.

Police took the man from the Lorain cruiser and a Cleveland police officer re-handcuffed him and put him in a Cleveland cruiser. That cruiser drove off.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis arrived at the scene shortly after and said the man arrested was the suspect in the crash.