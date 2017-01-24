WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans are discovering that with Donald Trump in the White House, they may be spending a lot of time answering for false claims from their president.

Eager to dive into a packed legislative agenda in a new era of GOP governance, Republicans instead found themselves confronting questions today about Trump's claim that he would have won the popular vote but for 3 to 5 million ballots cast by immigrants in the country illegally.

No evidence supports that assertion, which Trump made in a private meeting with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House on Monday night. Trump has also made incorrect claims about crowds at his inauguration and his feud with the CIA in the four days since taking office.