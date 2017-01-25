WARREN

Sterling Williams of Howland, owner and operator of Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Homes of Youngstown and Warren, has been appointed to serve as a board member of the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The port authority runs the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and encourages economic-development through financing and tax-savings programs.

The Trumbull County commissioners approved Williams’ appointment today during their regular meeting. They advertised they were seeking applicants for the volunteer position and got 12 responses.

Williams graduated from The Rayen School in Youngstown, Miami University of Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Kent State University with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a licensed funeral director.

He also owns Twin Realty, Loving Memories Monument Service, Tax Master Accounting Service and is involved in several partnerships. He has served on numerous community boards.

