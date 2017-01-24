JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors: Girl kept in basement prison with chains, cuffs



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 3:15 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a father and son in Ohio accused of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative used chains and handcuffs to keep her captive in their basement.

The trial for the two men in Toledo is continuing today after prosecutors said during opening statements that the girl suffered both physical and mental abuse.

Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, both have pleaded not guilty to the charges including rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The two men are serving as their own attorneys. The Blade newspaper reports both referred to Bible stories in their opening remarks to show that some situations are not always as they appear.

They were arrested last summer after the teen told police she used a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes