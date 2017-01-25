JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland rolls over Niles on the road



Originally Published: 10:39 p.m., January 24, 2017 and  Updated 10:40 p.m., January 24, 2017

NILES — With a starting lineup which generally includes two sophomore and a pair of juniors, it's easy to believe Poland coach Ken Grisdale when he says his team is still in a rebuilding mode.

Throw in the fact that the Bulldogs of 2016-17 lost 94 percent of their scoring from a year ago to graduation, and even the skeptics might agree that the current roster is a work in progress.

Still, there are others who will argue that Poland never rebuilds, it simply reloads. Given its decades-long string of success, it does appear as though the Bulldogs never are really down and out for long.

Whether it is rebuilding or reloading, the Bulldogs appear to be hitting their groove. The latest step in their maturation process came Tuesday in the form of a 70-48 road win over Niles.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes