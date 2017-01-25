— With a starting lineup which generally includes two sophomore and a pair of juniors, it's easy to believe Poland coach Ken Grisdale when he says his team is still in a rebuilding mode.

Throw in the fact that the Bulldogs of 2016-17 lost 94 percent of their scoring from a year ago to graduation, and even the skeptics might agree that the current roster is a work in progress.

Still, there are others who will argue that Poland never rebuilds, it simply reloads. Given its decades-long string of success, it does appear as though the Bulldogs never are really down and out for long.

Whether it is rebuilding or reloading, the Bulldogs appear to be hitting their groove. The latest step in their maturation process came Tuesday in the form of a 70-48 road win over Niles.