JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. man jailed for beating woman ’beyond recognition’



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

RUSSELLTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a western Pennsylvania man beat his live-in girlfriend “beyond recognition” by rolling a 250-pound wood-burning stove over her and hitting her with the butt of a BB gun.

West Deer police say that happened sometime before a friend brought the battered, bloody woman to their station about 10 p.m. Sunday. She told police that 47-year-old Frank Daniels also pulled out clumps of her hair and choked her before leaving the mobile home they shared.

Police found him later Sunday in the woods with the help of police dogs. He was arraigned Monday on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Daniels, who remained in the Allegheny County jail today. He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 1.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes