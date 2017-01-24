RUSSELLTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a western Pennsylvania man beat his live-in girlfriend “beyond recognition” by rolling a 250-pound wood-burning stove over her and hitting her with the butt of a BB gun.

West Deer police say that happened sometime before a friend brought the battered, bloody woman to their station about 10 p.m. Sunday. She told police that 47-year-old Frank Daniels also pulled out clumps of her hair and choked her before leaving the mobile home they shared.

Police found him later Sunday in the woods with the help of police dogs. He was arraigned Monday on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Daniels, who remained in the Allegheny County jail today. He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 1.