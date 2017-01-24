CANFIELD — There will be an open house on the Ohio State University Extension’s master gardener volunteer program at 10 a.m. Friday at the OSU Extension office, 290 S. Broad St. Those attending will enjoy refreshments and fellowship with current master gardener volunteers. There also will be details about the extension service’s upcoming training class, which starts March 14.

Questions about the event can be answered by calling 330-533-5538.



For details about the open house, those interested also can go to: http://go.osu.edu/becomeanmgv

For an application to the program, go to: http://go.osu.edu/newmgv