MINERAL RIDGE

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District is temporarily operating with a lower class of licensed water treatment operator the law normally requires for a water supply system of its size.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, however, says it believes the district is in compliance with the agency’s requirements.

MVSD supplies treated Meander Reservoir water to Youngstown, Niles and surrounding communities.

The district’s Class 4 operator and chief engineer, Thomas Holloway, retired Sunday. John Nemet, a Class 3 water treatment operator, is now acting as the district’s operator of record.

The Ohio Administrative Code allows the plant to operate for up to 30 days with a Class 3 operator, while it seeks a new Class 4 operator, explained Linda Amer, an OEPA spokeswoman.

Atty. Matt Blair, MVSD board chairman, said the board plans to meet at 4 p.m. Friday in MVSD offices to consider proposals for the regular plant operator.

He said he believes the proposals come from MS Consultants and CT Consultants, both engineering firms with Youngstown offices.

Any company to be considered for this role would have to have a Class 4 water treatment operator on its staff, Blair said.

“I’m not sure we’re going to make a decision on Friday,” Blair said.

Jamael “Tito” Brown, an MVSD board member, described Nemet as “top notch” and said he is “fully confident” in Nemet’s ability to maintain the water-quality excellence for which the district is known.

