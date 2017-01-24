JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Michael Paige gets 18 years to life in prison for 2012 murder



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 9:18 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Michael Paige has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in a murder that stemmed from an electricity theft.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed the sentence this morning.

Earlier this month, a jury found Paige guilty of killing a man who was arguing with Paige’s cousin over stolen electricity.

Jurors took a little more 2 1/2 hours to convict Paige of murder and tampering with evidence in the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, at a Lora Avenue apartment building.

When Paige, 26, was tried in 2014 for Blake’s death, a jury found him not guilty of aggravated murder but deadlocked on lesser charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors opted to retry him on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes