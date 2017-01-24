YOUNGSTOWN — Michael Paige has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in a murder that stemmed from an electricity theft.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed the sentence this morning.

Earlier this month, a jury found Paige guilty of killing a man who was arguing with Paige’s cousin over stolen electricity.

Jurors took a little more 2 1/2 hours to convict Paige of murder and tampering with evidence in the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, at a Lora Avenue apartment building.

When Paige, 26, was tried in 2014 for Blake’s death, a jury found him not guilty of aggravated murder but deadlocked on lesser charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors opted to retry him on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

